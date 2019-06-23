Ed Adams



Henryville - Ed Adams, 66, of Henryville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Ed was a fun loving guy who never met a stranger. He lived life to the fullest at every moment. You could usually find him at his favorite hang-out, the Hitching Post Tavern. He was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. His greatest love of all was his grandchildren who affectionately knew him as Papoo.



He was born on September 11, 1952 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Robert and Nancie (Moore) Adams. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Balmer and her husband, Ronnie.



Ed is survived by his son, Corey (Abby) Capps; daughter, Lori Stratton; daughter, Cari (Billy) Bridges; brother, Chuck (Lory) Adams; brother, Jeffrey T (Joni) Adams; Grandchildren, Matthew (Katie) Burns, Kennedy Bridges, Jackson McClintock, Gilbert Bridges IV, and Paisley Bridges; Great-Grandchildren, Benson and Barrett Burns; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A Celebration of Life will be from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Hitching Post Tavern (115 W Market St, New Albany).



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's memory can be made to the Charlestown-Clark County Public Library - Henryville (214 E Main St, Henryville, IN 47126).



Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019