Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Louisville - Lawrence E. "Ed" Bowles, Sr., 85, died Monday, November 25, 2019.

He was a real estate broker, former owner of the old Jacobs Cash Market, an antique dealer, was actively involved in the restoration of the Butchertown Neighborhood and served as a master sergeant in the Kentucky National Guard. He was a member of Highview Baptist Church, a former member of Greater Louisville Association of Realtors and a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by his wife, G. Jane Bowles; son, L. Edward Bowles, Jr. (Shannon); grandchildren, Eddie Bowles, III (Laura) and Holly Bowles; and sisters, Dora Rixman and Jeanetta Newsome.

His funeral is 3pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-8pm Friday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Beside You For Life, 701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40203 or Highview Baptist Church, 7711 Fegenbush Lane, Louisville, KY 40228
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
