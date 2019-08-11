|
Ed Kensky
Louisville - Ed Kensky passed away on July 10, 2019 of complications of Lung Cancer. Ed is survived by his Tim & Denise Kensky, granddaughter Molly, and grandson Matthew, his brother, Tom Kensky of Port Saint. Joe, Florida as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, both in Louisville and Indiana. Finally, he survived by his partner, his lady of over 25 years, Mitzi Grimes, of Sellersburg, Indiana.
Ed lived most of his adult life in Louisville, KY. He graduated from the University of Louisville in 1979. He was drafted during the Vietnam War and served as Drill Instructor at Fort Dix, NJ from June 1965 until June 1967. He served Veterans in several roles during his career at Department of Veterans Affairs from 1975 until 2002.
Ed was an avid sportsman, who loved motorcycling, boating, golf and horseback riding. They called him Fast Eddie for a reason. Beloved by his many friends for his easy, charming manner and tremendous warmth, Ed was a man of generous spirit and empathy. A loving and affectionate soul, Ed will be missed by all of those who knew him.
Edward Kensky will be laid to rest at the New Albany National Cemetery on Friday August 16th at 10:00 am. Following his internment, a Memorial will be held Bethel Baptist Church, where Ed was a congregant, at 15107 Highway 31 North Memphis, Indiana, to celebrate Ed's life and our love for him. All are welcome.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019