Eddie Glen Poff
Louisville - Eddie Glen Poff, 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born in Ballard, West Virginia on June 21, 1936.
He joined the US Navy after graduating from Peterstown High School in 1953. While stationed in Naples, Italy, he met and married the love of his life. Eddie was the most exemplary patriarch of his family that adored her more than words.
He is survived by his dear wife of 61 years, Maria Maresca Poff, his four children David (Teresa), their children, Jacquelyn Stack (Joey), James Poff (Ashley), and Jordan Poff; Daniel (Sandy) and his four children Jason (Katie), Lacey (Taylor), Jamie (Brent) and Chase; Adam Poff and Francesca Curry (Rob), their children, Adam and Madison; his sister, Lana Lester Baird, six great grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by his loyal bulldog companion, Prada.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Add, his sisters, Frances Vaught and Shirley Vance and his brother Clarence "Bud" Poff.
Eddie's family was his absolute pride and joy, he loved being "Daddad". He poured his heart and soul into his loved ones and every encounter with him left you with a smile, a soft heart and an ear full of the best life stories. He was a regular for coffee at the Westport Road McDonald's solving the world's problems for more than 40 years. Everyone Eddie met found a life long friend. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was so proud to serve his country in the United States Navy, retiring as a recruiter. He owned Poff & Sons Exxon, Marathon and Body Shop and served as a JNROTC teacher for Valley Station and Butler High School. His second retirement was from Luther Luckett Reformatory as a Sergeant. He was a father to few but a dad to many.
A funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, August 25 at the funeral home.
In keeping with Eddie's wishes, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his honor to Green Hill Therapy, 1410 Long Run Road, Louisville, KY 40245 or the Salvation Army, 911 S. Brook St., Louisville, KY 40201.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019