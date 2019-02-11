|
Eddie L. Duncan
Louisville - age 83, passed away February 9, 2019. He was born August 10, 1935 to the late Ellis and Lottie Duncan. Eddie retired as a sales manager for Falls City Boat Works, was a member of Audubon Baptist Church, and a former member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Manual High School 1952-1954, where in 1952 he was on their state champ baseball team. Later, he played professionally for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, was a Kentucky Colonel, and a proud member of the Breakfast Club.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Gail Carson Duncan; sons, Steven E. Duncan, and Terry S. Duncan (Janelle); four grandchildren, Savannah, Tracy, Jackson, and Alyssa.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Entombment will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 1 - 8 on Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019