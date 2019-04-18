Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Eddie Ray Horn Obituary
Eddie Ray Horn

Louisville - 64, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Eddie was born on April 2, 1955 in Cecilia, KY to the late Leslie and Anna Mae Horn. He worked for International Paper for 47 years, was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and a huge U of L fan. He was a very accomplished man, but he will always be remembered as a devoted family man and hard worker.

Along with his parents; his six brothers and two sisters have preceded him in death. Here to carry on his memory are his wife, Cathy Smith Horn; three sons, Frankie and Marty Horn and Nicholas Smith; one daughter, Chelsea Horn; four grandkids; two adopted grandkids, Brayden and Hannah; three brothers, Bobby, Gary and Larry; and his four sisters, Louisa, Elsie, Barbara and Ann.The family would like to thank their special friend at Hosparus for all the love and support shown to them and Eddie.

Visitation will be from 2-8pm on Friday, April 19th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The service honoring Eddie will take place at 10am on Saturday, April 20th at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
