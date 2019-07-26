|
|
Eddie Vern Hunsinger
Louisville - Eddie Vern Hunsinger passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born November 28, 1942 in Seattle, Washington. He served in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1966. Following his honorable discharge, he obtained a Masters Degree from Sacramento State College. Ed retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs having served as a Counseling Psychologist in Vocational Rehabilitation. Ed was also an entrepreneur, opening several small businesses over his lifetime, including Empire Tax Service in Crestwood, Kentucky. Ed served as President of the LOUVAH Credit Union for many years and on the board of Trinity Lutheran Seminary and the Indiana-Kentucky Synod Council. He was a member of Grace and Glory Lutheran Church in Goshen, Kentucky. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Edris Bickley Hunsinger; and his brother, Donald Hunsinger.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Dianna Drane Hunsinger; children, Bonnie Watkins (Tony), Pamela Hunsinger, Laurie Hise (James) and Eddie Hunsinger, Jr. (Ivonne); step-daughers, Christina Faletti and Joanna Stoll (Brian); 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 to 11:30 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 901 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY with a celebration of Ed's life at 11:30 am there. Private burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Memorials may be made to Robley Rex VA Medical Center. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019