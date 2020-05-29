Edeltraut McFarland



Alpharetta - Edeltraut (Dell) McFarland, who just celebrated her 92nd birthday, died peacefully in her room at Brickmont Assisted Living, Alpharetta, GA, the evening of May 26th. Dell was born January 16, 1928, in Breslau, Germany.



Dell grew up with the struggles of living in Germany during World War II. She became a ballerina, met the love of her life, Major Wilbur McFarland. Moved to the United States to be married and became a US Citizen. She enjoyed being a housewife & mother to her 2 children. For years, Dell played Bridge at South Park Country Club and at the University of Louisville. Other interests were gardening, cooking & traveling.



Dell is survived by her son, David McFarland (Cathy), her grandchildren, Michael & Katie McFarland, Stephanie (Ryan) & Kristin Slaughter, her 2 great-grandsons, Gavin & Corbin Moberly.



Her husband, Wilbur predeceased her by 37 years and her daughter, Diane McFarland Vittitow, by 7 years.



There will be a private graveside service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store