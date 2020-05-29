Edeltraut McFarland
1928 - 2020
Edeltraut McFarland

Alpharetta - Edeltraut (Dell) McFarland, who just celebrated her 92nd birthday, died peacefully in her room at Brickmont Assisted Living, Alpharetta, GA, the evening of May 26th. Dell was born January 16, 1928, in Breslau, Germany.

Dell grew up with the struggles of living in Germany during World War II. She became a ballerina, met the love of her life, Major Wilbur McFarland. Moved to the United States to be married and became a US Citizen. She enjoyed being a housewife & mother to her 2 children. For years, Dell played Bridge at South Park Country Club and at the University of Louisville. Other interests were gardening, cooking & traveling.

Dell is survived by her son, David McFarland (Cathy), her grandchildren, Michael & Katie McFarland, Stephanie (Ryan) & Kristin Slaughter, her 2 great-grandsons, Gavin & Corbin Moberly.

Her husband, Wilbur predeceased her by 37 years and her daughter, Diane McFarland Vittitow, by 7 years.

There will be a private graveside service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
7709934811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
