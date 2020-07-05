Edgar C. Daves Jr.Louisville - Edgar C. Daves Jr., 87, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Edgar (Eddie) was born in Akron, Ohio on March 3, 1933. Within a year they moved to Louisville, Ky. He graduated from Manual High school in 1951 at the age of 18. Nine months later, at the age of 19, he joined the United States Marine Corps to fight in the Korean War. He served three years in the Marine Corp with 13 months in Korea. A truce was signed with North Korea and he was one of the handpicked Marines to serve with the Demolition Zone police force as MP. This was an interesting MP Job. They were often within a few yards of the North Koreans. Both sides were heavily armed with the Marines carrying an MI Rifle, a 45 caliber pistol and a bayonet. Ed was very proud of his time in the United States Marine Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of corporal. He obtained a job with B.F. Goodrich Chemical Company as a Laboratory Tech. He graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in Chemistry in 1974. He was given a job with B.F. Goodrich co., as a Chemical Engineer. Within a few years he was promoted to a Process Control Supervisor of four engineers. Ed was very active and a longtime member of Ninth and O Baptist church. He worked with the youth in the 1970's at 9th and 0. He served at various times as a Sunday school teacher for the 10th, 11th and college age kids, he was also the director for these groups. In later years he taught Sunday school in the senior adult classes. He continued teaching after retirement and became active with foreign mission committee at the church. He made three, one week trips to South Africa, one week in Ecuador and 2 trips to Peru as a missionary. Ed also served on numerous committees while at 9th and O. He often said the best years of his life were serving the Lord at 9th and O. Ed was a runner also, and belonged to the Iroquois' Hill Runners Club. He ran 16 mini marathons and 3 marathons after turning 50. He enjoyed running and beating men younger than himself. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara C. Daves; parents, Edgar and Lucy Daves Sr.; sister, Barbara A. Kalkotten; and brother, Richard R. Daves. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Debra Metcalfe, Mark Daves and Glen Daves; one granddaughter; five grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and Sister, Marilyn Brennan. The Service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of service. Will burial in Evergreen Cemetery.