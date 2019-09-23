Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Edgar Calvin "Andy" Anderson


1927 - 2019
Edgar Calvin "Andy" Anderson Obituary
Edgar "Andy" Calvin Anderson

Louisville - age 92, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born May 9, 1927 to George Oliver and Ruth Peevey Anderson. Andy was a graduate of Male High School. He retired from Tube Turns as a Purchasing Agent and worked part time for the A&P grocery chain. He attended Saints Simon and Jude Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife of 63 years Mary Kathryn Bender; sisters, Mildred (Dude) Graves and Alma (Cissi) Anderson Key Brumley, and his stepfather Robert Atwell.

Andy is survived by his sister, Judith Ann Snipp (Bill); daughters, Donna Sue Holbrook, Deborah Kaye Throneberry, Benita Ruth Marcum, and Janet Marie Gerhard (David); 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
