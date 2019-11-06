|
Edgar J. Smiley
Louisville - SMILEY, EDGAR J., 77, of Louisville, passed away November 4, 2019.
He had retired from teaching aeronautics at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He also retired after a 30-year career with the Air Force, having served in the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, GI Joe Post #244, and Middletown VFW Post #1170, for whom he proudly served in the Honor Guard.
Edgar is survived by his wife, Deena Smiley; sons, Trent Conner and Lucas Smiley; grandchildren, Lenna and Kellan Conner; sisters, Marilyn Coughlin (Mike), JoAnn McConnell (Jude), and Linda Guttermson (Les); and numerous nephews.
Visitation will be 2pm-7pm Sunday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with funeral service to follow at 7pm. Interment will be 11am Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Honor Guard of the Middletown VFW Post #1170.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019