Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Edgar John Sivori Ii

Edgar John Sivori II

Louisville - 88, passed away June 16, 2019. He was a loving husband to Norma Jean for 65 years. A great father, uncle, grandfather, greatgrandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar I and Lorraine, his wife Norma Jean and sister Vivian.

He was the founder of Sivori Catering, Inc, and was Mr. Chowwagon (aka) "Chuckwagon" for 25 years.

He is survived by his loving children, Jack (Norma), Steve (Christi), Larry (Ruth), Susan (Mike) and Michael (Monica), 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren

He will now join his fishing and hunting buddies, Big Dutch, Uncle Buck, J.R, Charlie and Bob.

It was appropriate that he passed on fathers day as he was the Greatest Father anyone could ask for.

He was a proud graduate of St. Xavier '48 and a member of plumbers Local #107.

Visitation at Bosse Funeral Home Wednesday June 19, 5-8. Mass at St. Brigid Catholic Church at 10:00 on June 20, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetary.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 18, 2019
