|
|
Edgar Jones Jr.
Louisiville - 86, was a United States Army Veteran and a retired employee of G.E.
He was preceded in death by one son Terry Jones.
He is survived by his children: Anthony, Edgar III (Vickie) Timothy, (Danita) Kevon and Yolanda Jones and Cynthia Roberts. 6 Sisters and 1 Brother. 11 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Funeral 11:00 am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Visitation 10-11 Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019