Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Jones Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Jones Jr. Obituary
Edgar Jones Jr.

Louisiville - 86, was a United States Army Veteran and a retired employee of G.E.

He was preceded in death by one son Terry Jones.

He is survived by his children: Anthony, Edgar III (Vickie) Timothy, (Danita) Kevon and Yolanda Jones and Cynthia Roberts. 6 Sisters and 1 Brother. 11 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Funeral 11:00 am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Visitation 10-11 Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now