Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Edith Kenney
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Edith Ann Stafford "Edie" Kenney


Edith Ann "Edie" Stafford Kenney

Crescent Hill - 89, of Crescent Hill, passed away Thursday. She was a graduate of Atherton High School, she had been a proof reader for the KY School for the Blind, and was retired co-owner of Kenney Tool Co.

She is survived by her two loving daughters; Debbie Decker (Pogie) and Cindy Clephas (Paul), her grandchildren; Shelby (Matt), Colby (Tarah), Jenna, Jennifer "Faith", great-grandchildren; Weston, Hudson, Lou.

Visitation will be held Monday May 13th, 10 to 1 pm with a funeral service at 1pm, at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. , with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to KY School for the Blind.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
