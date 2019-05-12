|
|
Edith Ann "Edie" Stafford Kenney
Crescent Hill - 89, of Crescent Hill, passed away Thursday. She was a graduate of Atherton High School, she had been a proof reader for the KY School for the Blind, and was retired co-owner of Kenney Tool Co.
She is survived by her two loving daughters; Debbie Decker (Pogie) and Cindy Clephas (Paul), her grandchildren; Shelby (Matt), Colby (Tarah), Jenna, Jennifer "Faith", great-grandchildren; Weston, Hudson, Lou.
Visitation will be held Monday May 13th, 10 to 1 pm with a funeral service at 1pm, at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. , with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to KY School for the Blind.
Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019