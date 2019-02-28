Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Old Liberty Cemetery
Lebanon, KY
View Map
Edith Bell Carrico Obituary
Edith Bell Carrico

Louisville - Carrico, Edith Bell, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Edith was a native of Hessmer, Louisiana and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Sam W.C. Bell.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Jones (James); grandsons, James D. (Heather) and Michael W. Jones (Laura); and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday and 10am-11am Saturday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service 11am Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 3pm graveside service at Old Liberty Cemetery in Lebanon, KY.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5708 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40219.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
