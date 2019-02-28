|
|
Edith Bell Carrico
Louisville - Carrico, Edith Bell, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Edith was a native of Hessmer, Louisiana and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Sam W.C. Bell.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Jones (James); grandsons, James D. (Heather) and Michael W. Jones (Laura); and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday and 10am-11am Saturday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service 11am Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 3pm graveside service at Old Liberty Cemetery in Lebanon, KY.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5708 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40219.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019