Edith Burton
Hillview - Mrs. Edith Mae (Norris) Burton, age 70, of Hillview, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Mrs. Burton was born in Burkesville, KY on November 13, 1948 to the late Rassie and Myrtie (Shaw) Norris. She was a faithful member of Okolona Christian Church. She thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. She is a proud member of the Shady Lady Gang and Big Blue Nation. She was known to many as "Momma Mae", her greatest passion in life was raising and caring for children. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Alvin Burton; brothers, Hyland Norris and Donald Norris; and sister, Pearl Abney.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Rickey Burton (Missy), Greg Burton (Jenni) and Buca Burton (Shannon); grandchildren, Heather Smith (Brian), Kyle Burton (Samantha), Cody Burton, Tyler Burton (Katelyn), Macey Burton, Zack Burton, Alayna Hume, Dylan Burton and Bode Burton; great grandchildren, Jaden Smith, Jaxon Smith, Lola Johnson and Jace Smith; and sisters, Martha Bryant and Betty Riddle.
Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1 pm until 8 pm and on Wednesday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019