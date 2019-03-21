|
|
Edith Carol Killinger
Louisville - Miss Edith Carol Killinger was born Dec. 28, 1919 and passed away Feb. 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lintner Killinger I and Evylyn H. Killinger; her sister, Mary Evylyn Killinger; and brother, Charles Lintner Killinger II.
She is survived by her nephew, Dr. Charles Lintner Killinger, III and wife, Pamela S. Killinger of Sun Valley, Idaho.
Ms. Killinger was a graduate of Shawnee Girls High, and worked 44 years in the lumber business and was a member of Christ Church United Methodist.
Edith will be remembered by all as an avid reader and as a woman of deep faith, love and loyalty, who delighted us with her quick wit and joyful spirit.
Funeral service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery's Chapel on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Edith's last years were spent residing at Wesley Manor's Assisted Living Ctr. In memory of these last happy years at Wesley Manor, please send remembrances to Wesley Manor's Charitable Care Fund, 5012 E. Manslick Road., Louisville, Ky 40219.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019