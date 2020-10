Or Copy this URL to Share

Edith Ellmarie "Ree" Karibo



Edith Ellmarie "Ree" Karibo, widow of Lou Karibo, died peacefully and surrounded by family on October 1st, 2020. She was a wonderful friend to many and her family will celebrate her spirit everyday.









