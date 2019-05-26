Services
Louisville - On May 24th, one year ago and six days after your birthday, you left this world. You were buried in Arlington National Cemetery among those we served with for over 20 years in all parts of the world. You were the steady hand that made a home for me and our children no matter where we lived. Our son, Ray, graduated from West Point, our other son, Pete, graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and our daughter graduated from George Washington University. They and their families miss you and no words can express how I miss you. You are with me twenty-four seven. There is not a day that goes by that I shed tears and talk to you. My love for you will never fade. We will be together forever for I too will be buried with you in Arlington. I love and miss you.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
