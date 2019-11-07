Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Louise "Edie" Koehler


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Louise "Edie" Koehler Obituary
Edith "Edie" Louise Koehler

Born Edith Louise Vallandingham on March 28, 1923 in Bardwell Ky. Died October 31, 2019 in Martinsburg WV. Age 96 years and 7 months. She graduated from Bardwell High School in 1940. Edie then attended and graduated from Draughon's Business School in Paducah, Ky. While working for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Paducah, she was transferred to an office in Louisville. For a time she worked in the office of the Indiana Ordnance Works Plant in Charlestown, In. In Louisville, she met and married John Albert Koehler Jr; they had two children. In 1965, Jefferson County Schools built a new school, "Luhr Elementary School" and Edie was hired as the first secretary/office manager. She worked there for 23 years until retirement in 1988.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas and Beatrice Vallandingham, and her husband John. She outlived all of her 6 siblings. Survivors include a daughter, Karen Koehler, a grandson, Michael (Maggie) Todd, a son, Paul Koehler, and nieces and nephews.

Edie was a good example of a Christian believer. She was an active member and participant of Deer Park Baptist Church since 1944 when she came to Louisville. She enjoyed gardening and was an accomplished seamstress. Edie worked as a volunteer with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, and with the Red Cross Disaster Relief. She worked frequently as a part-time weekly substitute as a house parent at The Quest Farm in Midway, Ky.

Edie showed many acts of kindness towards friends and strangers. She was admired and loved by all her many friends, and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be at Arch L Headyy at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville Ky 40218

Visitation will be Sunday, November 10 from 4:00 to 8:00. Funeral will be November 11 at 10:00 AM. Interment at Resthaven following the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -