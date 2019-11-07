|
Edith "Edie" Louise Koehler
Born Edith Louise Vallandingham on March 28, 1923 in Bardwell Ky. Died October 31, 2019 in Martinsburg WV. Age 96 years and 7 months. She graduated from Bardwell High School in 1940. Edie then attended and graduated from Draughon's Business School in Paducah, Ky. While working for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Paducah, she was transferred to an office in Louisville. For a time she worked in the office of the Indiana Ordnance Works Plant in Charlestown, In. In Louisville, she met and married John Albert Koehler Jr; they had two children. In 1965, Jefferson County Schools built a new school, "Luhr Elementary School" and Edie was hired as the first secretary/office manager. She worked there for 23 years until retirement in 1988.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas and Beatrice Vallandingham, and her husband John. She outlived all of her 6 siblings. Survivors include a daughter, Karen Koehler, a grandson, Michael (Maggie) Todd, a son, Paul Koehler, and nieces and nephews.
Edie was a good example of a Christian believer. She was an active member and participant of Deer Park Baptist Church since 1944 when she came to Louisville. She enjoyed gardening and was an accomplished seamstress. Edie worked as a volunteer with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, and with the Red Cross Disaster Relief. She worked frequently as a part-time weekly substitute as a house parent at The Quest Farm in Midway, Ky.
Edie showed many acts of kindness towards friends and strangers. She was admired and loved by all her many friends, and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be at Arch L Headyy at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville Ky 40218
Visitation will be Sunday, November 10 from 4:00 to 8:00. Funeral will be November 11 at 10:00 AM. Interment at Resthaven following the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019