Edith M. Craig
New Albany - Edith (Miller) Craig, 101, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in New Albany, Indiana.
Edith was born on October 22, 1918 in Palmyra, Indiana to the late Lyman C. and Stella (Klinker) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Neal Craig; siblings, Ray Miller, Hazel Miller, Mabel Brown, Marie Butler, Stella Taylor Conner, son-in- law Alfred Wilcher Jr., and nephew Roy Shaw.
She was a 1937 graduate of New Albany High School and in her earlier years, was employed by the City of New Albany and the State of Indiana.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Barbara Craig Wilcher; her grandson Brian Wilcher and his wife Kelly Libs Wilcher, one great nephew and two great nieces.
All funeral services will be private with private burial at SCI-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Floyd County Animal Rescue League (P.O. Box 285, New Albany, IN 47151-0285).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020