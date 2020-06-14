Edith M. McClellan
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith M. McClellan

Otisco - Edith M. McClellan, 95, of Otisco, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hampton Oaks in Scottsburg, IN.

She was born on May 23, 1925 in Bear Branch, IN to John and Anna Landwehr McClellan. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyman McClellan and her son, James McClellan, her daughter, Mary McClellan; brother, Everett Rimstidt; sister, Marjorie Neagel.

Edith is survived by her son, Roger McClellan, Sr. of Otisco; daughters, Barbara (Donald) Stack of Pleasant View, TN and Linda Oliver (Terry) of Louisville, KY 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and dear friends Mary Shepherd and Maxine McClellan.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with burigal in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Grayson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Grayson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grayson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved