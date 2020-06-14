Edith M. McClellanOtisco - Edith M. McClellan, 95, of Otisco, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hampton Oaks in Scottsburg, IN.She was born on May 23, 1925 in Bear Branch, IN to John and Anna Landwehr McClellan. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyman McClellan and her son, James McClellan, her daughter, Mary McClellan; brother, Everett Rimstidt; sister, Marjorie Neagel.Edith is survived by her son, Roger McClellan, Sr. of Otisco; daughters, Barbara (Donald) Stack of Pleasant View, TN and Linda Oliver (Terry) of Louisville, KY 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and dear friends Mary Shepherd and Maxine McClellan.Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with burigal in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.