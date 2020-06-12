Edith Mae Floyd
Louisville - Edith Mae Floyd was born on October 3, 1933 to parents who preceded her in death, Anna Mae Quinn DeVore and Herbert Mitchell Devore, Sr. in Louisville, Kentucky. Herbert and Anna Mae had ten children. Herbert Mitchell DeVore, Jr., brother, preceded Edith in death. She is survived by six sisters and two brothers - Margaret(Bill), Mary Ann, Nellie(Jimmie), Clyde(Linda), Lola(Richard), Linda(Brad), James(Brenda), Cassie(Glenn).
On June 30, 1950, she married Jesse Abell, Jr. whom preceded her in death in May 1997. They were married for 46 years and had five children - four daughters and one son. Her surviving children are Patricia Ann Nieves (Carlos), Cynthia Susan Thomas, Nancy Lynn Thompson, and Terry Wayne Abell (Paula). One child, Jacqueline Joy Farmer, preceded her in death in 2003. Her son-in-law, Harold Farmer, always held a special place in her heart. Edith had 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. As her granddaughter, Shellee Marie Jones, said in her Facebook tribute "She was an amazing piano player who enjoyed participating in church activities and spending time with her big family. She had a love for scrapbooking, and was fond of decorating her home with precious photos of the people she loved and keepsakes from her adventures. Her bright smile would light up a room, and when something made her laugh, the giggles were infectious. After my Pepa died in 1997, she met and married Charles David Floyd on May 29, 2001. I never saw her happier than when she was with David. Imagine two people, around 70 years old, acting like high school sweethearts. It was a joy to behold, and that love carried them through many tough times. David is now 89 and has lost the love of his life". All of Edith's children are so thankful for David and love that he loved spoiling our Mom. David always said it was because Mom was so easy to love. We are blessed.
Edith is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as her church family at Christian Assembly Church. She loved them all. The children also wish to thank the Essex Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for taking such good care of her and "adopting" David. Her memory will always remain in the smile and laughter of her children, and their children. We all are, after all, our Mother's children.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private visitation and service at her church. The family requests that attendees wear a mask. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.