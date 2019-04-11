Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Edith Marie Brunner Obituary
Edith Marie Brunner

Louisville - Edith Marie Brunner, 85, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Edith was born to the late Omri and Eva Stephens in Russell Springs, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, George Brunner; and brother, Jack Stephens.

Edith is survived by her three sons, George Brunner, Jr., Dale Brunner (Lana), and Chris Brunner; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Pat Holt and Elma Woolridge (Garland).

Funeral services for Edith will be at 10 AM on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, April 12th from 2-8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Edith's memory to the . Online donations may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
