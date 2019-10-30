Services
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville - Edith Marie (Schell) Knight, 93 of Louisville, passed away on Monday, October 28th, 2019.

She was an Accountant for Trans Union Credit Information formally known as the Credit Bureau of Louisville and she was a member at Melbourne Heights Baptist Church. She was also a former member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Knight, Jr., her son, Greg S. Knight, her step son, Glenn Knight and her parents, Ben and Eva Schell.

She is survived by her brother, Leon Schell (Margie), her grandchildren, Zoe Knight, Remy Knight, her nieces and nephews, Bonnie Graves (Don), Lee Schell (Theresa), Theresa Schell (Windell) Lisa Harris (Bob) her cousin, Myra Singer, sister in law, Ruth Schell, 6 great nieces and nephews, 7 great great nieces and nephews and her fur babies, Digger and Jazzie.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 31st from 3-8pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be Friday at 11 am at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of Sympathy can be made to Melbourne Heights Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
