|
|
Edith O. Taylor
Louisville - 94, of Georgetown, IN formerly of Louisville died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Villas at Guerin Woods.
She was the former Edith Osborne, a native of Harlan County, KY, former employee of the old General Hospital and a retired budget analyst from the US Army Corps of Engineers. She was a member of the Women of Fourth Presbyterian Church and a member and Elder of Fourth Presbyterian Church, Louisville, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence M. Taylor and her son, Michael Dale Taylor.
She is survived by many loving family members and friends.
All funeral arrangements are private. Embry-Bosse Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church 3016 Preston Hwy. Louisville, KY 40217 or to Guerin Woods Senior Center 8037 Unruh Drive Georgetown, IN 47122.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020