Edith Riley Mouser
Louisville - Edith Riley Mouser 87, passed away May 17, 2019. Edith was a faithful member of Parkland Baptist Church and after 30 years, retired from PNC.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Lizzie Riley and brother Dalton Riley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Patricia Mouser Ludwig (Richard), Robert S. Mouser (Peggy) and Curtis A. Mouser (Alina), nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Dorothy Canary, Gloria Detherage, Barbara Krammer and Kenneth Riley.
A service to honor the life of Edith will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-7pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Parkland Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 18, 2019