Edmond Joseph Hamilton
Louisville - Edmond Joseph Hamilton, one of the last surviving members of the University of Kentucky's 1950 Sugar Bowl-winning "National Championship" team, passed away at home on April 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ed had been in failing health for the last several years, a decline exacerbated by the death of his beloved wife of 59 years, Betty Goode Hamilton, in October of 2017.
After graduating from the University of Kentucky and completing a two-year stint in the U. S. Army, Ed moved back to his native Louisville, landing a job at South Central Bell. It was there that he met Betty, who was working as a telephone operator, and in 1958 they were married. Ed would work for the Bell Telephone Company in various capacities for the next 34 years, retiring in 1992. Though relocating with the company to Atlanta, Ga, Owensboro, Ky, and Freehold, NJ in the early years, by 1971 Ed and Betty had settled for good in Louisville. They were members of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for 46 years, sending their four boys to the connected school.
Born July 16, 1930, Ed spent his formative years in downtown Louisville, surviving the Great Flood of 1937 which inundated the entire downtown area. The family later moved to Bauer Ave. in St. Matthews.
Raised in a large family in which sports played a central role, Ed was one of five brothers to receive college athletic scholarships: three in football, and one each in basketball and baseball. A four sport letterman at Louisville's Male High School, starring in baseball, basketball, football, and track, Ed was selected the best all-around athlete in his graduating class of 1948. In 2008, he was elected to the Male High Hall of Fame.
While studying for a degree in commerce, Ed played halfback at the University of Kentucky during the legendary Paul "Bear" Bryant's historic run of three bowl games in 1950 (Orange Bowl), 1951 (Sugar Bowl), and 1952 (Cotton Bowl), on teams that also featured Ed's older brother, Allen, as well as future NFL quarterback Babe Parilli. In 1990, Jeff Sagarin, sports statistician for USA Today, belatedly ranked Kentucky No. 1 overall for 1950, in effect awarding them the 1950 National Championship. It was a season the 11-1 Wildcats capped off on New Year's Day of 1951 with a stunning 13-7 Sugar Bowl victory over a powerful Oklahoma squad, snapping the previously No. 1 Sooners' 31-game winning streak.
In his senior year at UK, Ed, who had started every game that year at defensive back, was benched for the Cotton Bowl because the Bear decided to go with an extra down lineman to confuse the other team. Apparently, the ruse was successful, and Bryant inserted Ed at offensive halfback toward the end of the game, where he put the icing on the cake with a three-yard touchdown run, as Kentucky defeated Texas Christian 20-7.
Though drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1952, Ed chose instead to go into the Army. A First Lieutenant and a Korean War veteran, he still couldn't escape football, however, and wound up playing on his Army post's team for two years.
In later years, Ed would serve variously as President, Secretary, and Banquet Coordinator of the Jefferson County UK Alumni Association, co-hosting and attending frequent reunions of the bowl teams.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, William W. and Mattie Belle Farrell Hamilton; by his brothers, Robert, William T., Allen, and Walter; and by his sisters, Helen Magers and Eleanor Schweickhardt. He is survived by two sisters, Martha Martin and Mary Chamberlain; and by his sons: Edmond T. (wife, Debbie Martin); Jeffrey; Joseph Robert (wife, Leslie); and Christopher (wife, Raissa de la Rosa Hamilton); and by his granddaughters: Jenna and Rachel Hamilton; and Sofia and Lucia de la Rosa Hamilton. Ed is also survived by numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday April 11, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at 7813 Shelbyville Rd. with burial directly thereafter in Calvary Cemetery at 1600 Newburg Rd., in Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019