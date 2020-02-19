|
|
Edmond "Eddie" Smith
Crestwood - On Monday, February 17, 2020 "Eddie" Edmond Wade Smith Sr., loving husband, father and papa passed away at age 64. He was born on October 17, 1955, in Monroe County, TN to Web and Frances Smith. He moved to Crestwood, KY where he married the love of his life Patricia Thompson on May 3rd, 1975. He worked most of his years doing HVAC. When he wasn't out for drives with his wife and dogs, he loved to spend his time with his children and grandchildren. His passions were Nascar, Fishing, his Louisville Cardinals and Praising the Lord with his Cowboy Church and Posse. It wasn't very often you couldn't catch him without a smile or singing a tune. He had a tender heart for others. Eddie was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Angel Kaye Smith, and son, Edmond W. Smith Jr., and sister, Virginia Rufra. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith; son, Charlie Smith (Jessica); daughter, Kristian Onan (Kyle); four grandsons whom his heart poured love for, Jacob, Trenton, Parker and Carter; siblings, Ethel Coy, Buddie Smith (Sherry), Mary Cornish, Perry Smith (Debbie), Sue Smith (Wayne) and George Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, 12-2 pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. A memorial service will begin at 2 pm. condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020