Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
More Obituaries for Edmond Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond "Eddie" Smith


1955 - 2020
Edmond "Eddie" Smith Obituary
Edmond "Eddie" Smith

Crestwood - On Monday, February 17, 2020 "Eddie" Edmond Wade Smith Sr., loving husband, father and papa passed away at age 64. He was born on October 17, 1955, in Monroe County, TN to Web and Frances Smith. He moved to Crestwood, KY where he married the love of his life Patricia Thompson on May 3rd, 1975. He worked most of his years doing HVAC. When he wasn't out for drives with his wife and dogs, he loved to spend his time with his children and grandchildren. His passions were Nascar, Fishing, his Louisville Cardinals and Praising the Lord with his Cowboy Church and Posse. It wasn't very often you couldn't catch him without a smile or singing a tune. He had a tender heart for others. Eddie was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Angel Kaye Smith, and son, Edmond W. Smith Jr., and sister, Virginia Rufra. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith; son, Charlie Smith (Jessica); daughter, Kristian Onan (Kyle); four grandsons whom his heart poured love for, Jacob, Trenton, Parker and Carter; siblings, Ethel Coy, Buddie Smith (Sherry), Mary Cornish, Perry Smith (Debbie), Sue Smith (Wayne) and George Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, 12-2 pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. A memorial service will begin at 2 pm. condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
