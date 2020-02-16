Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund J. Baker

Louisville - Edmund J. Baker, 91, entered into Eternal Life Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Eddie was born in Louisville to the late John C. and Mary Spellman Baker. He was a kind gentle soul, who will be remembered by many as a gracious and caring uncle and friend. He faithfully and dutifully served his country during WWII in the United States Marine Corps.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
