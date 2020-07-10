Edna Allene Wade Hitron



Edna Allene Wade Hitron, 83, died peacefully in her sleep on July 2, 2020. For the last eight years, she resided at Masonic Home, Kentucky and was a lifelong resident of her beloved Kentucky.



Allene was born to Grace and Curtis Wade in Jessamine County on April 4, 1937. At the untimely death of her father in 1947, she and her siblings moved to the Masonic Home for Children. She returned to the Masonic Home 65 years later after it became a retirement community.



Her educational background included Transylvania College, Lindsey Wilson College (AA in Business Administration), and University of Louisville (BS in Elementary Education). She held several bank managerial positions and was an administrative assistant to a medical group before retiring from Aetna Health Insurance.



In 1956, she married Claude Humble. They had two daughters, Teresa ('57) and Susan ('64). In 1981, she married Stanley Hitron, gaining six adult children and, over the years, 13 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley and siblings Emma Lee Smith and Don Wade. She is survived by her daughters Teresa Humble Beiser (Mike) and Susan Humble Cain, her grandchildren Genoa, Tanis (Brendon), Trenton, and Elton, and great grandchildren Maddison and Terra.



Other survivors include her siblings Roland Wade (Glynn), Sarah Cullen, and Marie Davenport, as well as her extended Hitron family. Allene was a longtime member of Edenside Christian Church. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family.



A memorial service has not been scheduled.









