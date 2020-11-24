1/1
Edna Antionette Ott "Bunny" Sehlinger
Edna Antionette Ott "Bunny" Sehlinger

Louisville - Edna Antoinette Ott Sehlinger ("Bunny"), age 89, passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020.

She was born to the late August Joseph Ott, Sr and Edna McLaughlin Ott on September 9,1931. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Adolph (Jack) John Sehlinger III, her beloved daughter, Susan Lynn Sehlinger, and her siblings, Allene Ott, Vivian Ott Ellzey, Anita Ott Vaughan, and August Joseph Ott Jr.

Bunny was a proud graduate of Mercy High School before attending St. Anthony Hospital School of Nursing. Her compassionate and caring personality was a perfect fit for her long career in nursing. She began as an obstetrics nurse at St. Anthony Hospital. Following the birth of her first of six children, she took a brief hiatus from her nursing career to raise a family. She resumed nursing at Our Lady Of Peace in the 1980's, where she enjoyed working for the next 20 years, making new friends and helping those most in need.

Despite her hectic work schedule, family was always the single most important part of Bunny's life. She was the youngest of 5 children and had many nieces and nephews whom she treated like her own children. The family always enjoyed listening to stories of Bunny's adventures across the country from Colorado to Maryland to Delaware and back to Kentucky.

Bunny was the proud grandmother to 7 grandchildren and always found time to attend their ballgames, dance recitals, birthday parties, and whatever else her grandchildren were doing. She was always their number one fan! In addition, she loved attending Louisville Orchestra concerts, and of course, she was a life-long Louisville Cardinal fan.

Survivors include her brother, Thomas Joseph Ott, her children, Anthony (Christiane) Sehlinger MD, Thomas (Diane MD) Sehlinger MD, Lisa Ann (Darren) Turner, Paul (Deana) Sehlinger, and Brian (Lisa Wepf) Sehlinger, and her grandchildren Matthew Sehlinger, Alex (Sarah) Sehlinger, Samantha (Travis) Batchelor, Christina Sehlinger, Nicholas Sehlinger, Michael Sehlinger, and Parker Sehlinger.

There will be a private service at St. Brigid Catholic Church. After these crazy times are over, a celebration of Bunny's life and love will take place. Bunny would have wanted a big party instead of a funeral anyway. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Norton Brownsboro Hospital nursing staff (namely Merry, Angelica, Lona, Chloe and Destiny), Dr. Jeff McAfee, Dr. Megan Adami, and the Hosparus nurses for all their kindness and compassion. No flowers please.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, which was always very dear to Bunny's heart.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
