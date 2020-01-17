|
|
Edna Blanche Wesley
Louisville - Edna Blanche Wesley, 96, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Blanche was born to the late Cleveland and Vinnie Ross in Bracken County, Kentucky. She adored her family and cherished the time that she was able to spend with them. She was a longtime member of Jeffersontown Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and the love of her life, Earl Bennett Wesley; parents; and six brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nancy Wesley Clipper (Bob), Jim Wesley (Anne), David Wesley (Tracey), and Amy Wesley Meredith (Neil); grandchildren, Brooke, Andrew, Caroline, Meredith, Matthew, Will, Chad, Sarah, and RaeAnne; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces.
Funeral services for Blanche will be at 11 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Jeffersontown Christian Church, 10631 Taylorsville Road, with burial following at Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jeffersontown Christian Church or in memory of Earl Bennett Wesley.
Blanche's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Atria Blankenbaker and Nazareth Home for their display of professionalism and kindness over the past few months.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020