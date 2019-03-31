Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Edna C. Thompson Obituary
Edna C. Thompson

Louisville - 85, passed away Wed., March 27, 2019.

She was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Sharon A. Sanders, Pamela Johnson (Rolander), Tina and Danny Thompson; brother, Roy Pope;10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10am-12 noon Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with funeral to follow at 12 noon. Both services will be at A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Burial: Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
