Edna C. Thompson
Louisville - 85, passed away Wed., March 27, 2019.
She was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Sharon A. Sanders, Pamela Johnson (Rolander), Tina and Danny Thompson; brother, Roy Pope;10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10am-12 noon Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with funeral to follow at 12 noon. Both services will be at A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Burial: Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019