Edna Chelf
Louisville - Edna Mae Chelf, 94, was born July 5, 1925 and died August 27, 2019.
She was a graduate of the old KY Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, retired registered nurse at the old Methodist Hospital, a member of Jeffersontown Christian Church (DOC), a former active member of the old Fairview Christian Church and volunteered for SEAM and Christian church Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Chelf, Sr.; and grandson, Joseph S. Chelf.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Charlton (Ron), Charles H. Chelf, Jr. (Pamela) and William S. Chelf (Cathy); grandchildren, Justin, Taylor,and Lindsay Chelf; great grandchild, Izaiah Chelf
Her funeral is 1pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-6pm Friday.
Memorial gifts: WHAS Crusade for Children c/o Fern Creek Fire Department.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019