Edna E. Carter
Louisville - Edna Elizabeth Carter, 89, passed away to her heavenly Father on December 26 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 21, 1930 to parents Frank and Lola Fluhr. She grew up during the depression and World War II. She attended school at Holy Name parish, Presentation High School and Atherton High School. She valued her Catholic faith and has been a member of Holy Name, St. Clement, St. Timothy, Sts. Simon and Jude and St. Paul parishes.
She married Walter B. Carter on August 12, 1950 and was his wife, partner and caretaker until his death in 2004. She had children Mark, Linda, Diane and John.
She worked at University of Louisville, retiring in 1995.
Edna remained in contact with and enjoyed many of childhood friends, coworkers and neighbors. She enjoyed playing cards- especially Rook, reading and her family. She liked to cook until late in life. She did not like geese.
She was the caretaker for her husband, Walter, through a long illness. She helped care for her father, Frank, her brother, Eddie, sister-in-law, Florence, her uncle, Harvey and aunt, Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lola Fluhr; her husband, Walter B. Carter; and brothers, Eddie Fluhr and Bill Fluhr. She also missed many of her friends who passed before her.
She is survived by her children, Mark Carter (Linda), Linda Zorn (Jimmy), Diane Carter and John Carter; grandchildren, Kyle Zorn (Kelly), Jenna Roberts (Wes) and Sara Carter (James Johnson); and great grandchildren, Parker Otter, Lexi, Kyle and Aniston Roberts, Jack, Owen and Riley Zorn, and Jesse and Kaylee Johnson.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions- Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church. There will be a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Edna Carter.
The family wishes to thank the Norton Audubon Hospital ICU staff that provided compassionate care in her final days. The family also wishes to thank Deacon Gary Fowler for bringing church to her home for the last 10 years. She was grateful for the help from Brenda Sorg during her last few years.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020