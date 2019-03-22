Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Edna Evans Obituary
Edna Evans

Louisville - 75, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

She was a member of Promise Land Baptist Church, and retired from Fischer Big Boy.

Edna was preceded in death by her daughter Shellie Rowe.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Palmer, Charles Evans, Barbara Holland, Bobbie, Arthur and Keith Evans, host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
