Edna Evans
Louisville - 75, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
She was a member of Promise Land Baptist Church, and retired from Fischer Big Boy.
Edna was preceded in death by her daughter Shellie Rowe.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Palmer, Charles Evans, Barbara Holland, Bobbie, Arthur and Keith Evans, host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019