Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Louisville - 86, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Edna was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

She was born on August 19, 1932 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph and Mable Adams Burks. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Franklin Michael DeFazio; and her brother, Joseph C. Burks; and her sister, Evelyn A. Shuffett.

Edna is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly A. DeFazio; grandsons, Austin T. Underwood (Rebekah King) and Jierad N. Underwood; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Hornback Burks; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Chapel In The Woods (1407 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40205), with a service to honor the life of Edna to follow at 1 pm at the chapel.

The family requests that contributions in Edna's memory be made to The (, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
