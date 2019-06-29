|
Edna Frances Just
Louisville - Edna Frances Just, 91, left this world with her family by her side and was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband on June 26, 2019. She was born in Louisville on November 20, 1927. Edna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Kenneth, her parents Frank and Edna Vissing and her sisters Margaret Schneidtmiller, Mary Lee Schweitzer and Betty Krider.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Williams and son, Kenny M Just (Elise); granddaughters; Michele Metcalf (Mike), Tiffany Woodson, Brooke Peabody and Katie Just; great grandchildren; Alex, Rachael, Brett, Travis, Carly, Kristopher, Bryce and Isaiah; sisters; Carolyn Fautz, Nita Weihe (Harry), Pete Yengst (Joe), Janet Hartman; brothers; Sonny Vissing (Bev), Bobby Vissing (Doris); lifelong friend, Florence Ernst and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edna was a hard worker, but enjoyed relaxing at her lake home on Nolan Lake. She was a passionate dancer and even followed Jerry Sharp's band with her husband for many years.
A visitation to celebrate her life will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with a prayer service taking place at 7pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Edna's honor to Kosair Crippled Children's Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019