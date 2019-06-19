|
|
Edna G. Morris
Louisville - 91, of Louisville died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was the former Edna Givan, a native of Hardin Co., KY, worked as a lunchroom worker for JCPS and was a member of Heartsong Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse N. Morris; brother, Clarence Givan; and sisters, Effie Duvall and Cynthia Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Shultz (William), Sherri Luney (Vince), and Kim Rogers (Delbert); 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with burial to follow in KY Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be from Noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial gifts may be made to Heartsong Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019