1/1
Edna Jo (McClure) Wise
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Jo (McClure) Wise

Louisville - 96, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020.

Born in Leitchfield, KY, she formerly worked for Reynolds Metals and Kitty's Card and Gift Shop and was a member of Mosaic United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin "Tony" Wise.

She is survived by her children, Vickie Gentry (Clyde), Toni Wagner (Steve), and David Wise (Krista); grandchildren, Jim (Noadiah), Chad, Susanne, Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Bethany; two great-grandchildren, Caitlin and DeAnna (Dan); and sisters, Elizabeth Kiper and Ina Willis.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment to follow. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mosaic United Methodist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved