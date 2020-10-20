Edna Jo (McClure) WiseLouisville - 96, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020.Born in Leitchfield, KY, she formerly worked for Reynolds Metals and Kitty's Card and Gift Shop and was a member of Mosaic United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin "Tony" Wise.She is survived by her children, Vickie Gentry (Clyde), Toni Wagner (Steve), and David Wise (Krista); grandchildren, Jim (Noadiah), Chad, Susanne, Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Bethany; two great-grandchildren, Caitlin and DeAnna (Dan); and sisters, Elizabeth Kiper and Ina Willis.Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment to follow. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mosaic United Methodist Church.