J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
Edna L. Hayden


1925 - 2019
Edna L. Hayden Obituary
Edna L. Hayden

Louisville - Hayden, Edna L., 93, passed away, October 29, 2019.

She was born December 18, 1925 to the late Joel and Hallie Stone.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Lucy Breeden; two brothers, Joel and Uhel Stone; granddaughter, Karen Michelle Mudd; nephew, Danny Ray Breeden; and a niece, Katrina Smith.

Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Sue Dotson; granddaughter, Sherry Ann Jaggers; nine great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren; sister in law, Sharon Stone; two nieces, Catherine Eyman and Rebecca Ledbetter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:30 a.m., at JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
