1/1
Edna L. Marcum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna L. Marcum

Louisville - Edna L. Marcum, 75 passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was a native of Hodgenville, KY, member of Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church and a loving mother and Mammaw to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband James H. Marcum.

Survivors include daughters Lois Brown (Steve) and Stephanie Walls (Jon) sons James H. Marcum, Jr. and Terry W. Marcum, sister Claribel Matthews, 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Wednesday.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved