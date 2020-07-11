Edna L. Marcum
Louisville - Edna L. Marcum, 75 passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was a native of Hodgenville, KY, member of Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church and a loving mother and Mammaw to all.
She was preceded in death by her husband James H. Marcum.
Survivors include daughters Lois Brown (Steve) and Stephanie Walls (Jon) sons James H. Marcum, Jr. and Terry W. Marcum, sister Claribel Matthews, 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Wednesday.