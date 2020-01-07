Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Louise Blankenship

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Louise Blankenship Obituary
Edna Louise Blankenship

Louisville - Edna Louise Blankenship, 92 passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was the former Louise Fell and a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Cloyd and daughter Cloydetta Greene.

Survivors include daughters Barbara "Bobbie" Westfall, Georganna Blankenship and Terry Sanders (Jr.), sons Ronnie Blankenship (Lee) and Marty Blankenship (Rachel), sisters Shirley James and Marquita Campbell (Bernie), 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 10 AM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday and after 9 AM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -