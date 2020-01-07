|
Edna Louise Blankenship
Louisville - Edna Louise Blankenship, 92 passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was the former Louise Fell and a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cloyd and daughter Cloydetta Greene.
Survivors include daughters Barbara "Bobbie" Westfall, Georganna Blankenship and Terry Sanders (Jr.), sons Ronnie Blankenship (Lee) and Marty Blankenship (Rachel), sisters Shirley James and Marquita Campbell (Bernie), 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 10 AM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday and after 9 AM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020