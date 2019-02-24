|
Edna Martha Stephens
Louisville - went to her long-awaited Heavenly home on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Born in Monterey, TN to Wallace and Sophia Stephens, Edna had two brothers, Ben and Kanda; and a sister, Joan Gribbons, all of whom preceded her in death.
Edna was a member of Broadway Church of the Nazarene for more than five decades and Larchmont Church of God. She retired after 28 years from Bell South.
She is survived by her nieces, Donna Cooper (Fred), Anita Stemple (Rick), and Angie Sullivan (Donnie); and many other nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-7 p.m. Monday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019