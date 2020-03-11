|
|
Edna May Miller
Louisville - Edna May Miller, 99, passed away March 10, 2020.
She was born to the late Eva Fidela Shelton and Walter Shelton, Sr. She was preceded in death by siblings Margrite "Margaret" Wilkinson, Mary Byers, George Shelton and Walter "Bud" Shelton, Jr., and her second husband William (Bill) Miller.
She is survived by her son Wayne Rentschler (Judy), grandsons Evan Rentschler (Selena) and Matthew Rentschler (Stephanie) and great grand children Monica Rentschler, Annalise Rentschler and Zachary Rentschler. Also surviving are niece Twynette Davidson (Bill) and nephew George Ronald Byers.
She worked as a telephone operator and a receptionist for several firms around Louisville. And greeted everyone with a smile in her voice. But her life long job was being the University of Kentucky sports' biggest fan. A talented athlete as a girl playing basketball and softball, Edna May went on to become an accomplished bowler. She loved a good time, and was not afraid to speak her mind. And she will be dearly missed by those she touched along life's journey.
A special thank you to her dear friends Pat and Charlie Brutcher, and Tedda Baehr. Theirs was a special bond.
In lieu of a service, she wanted everyone to celebrate her life in a way of their own choosing. "GO BIG BLUE!"
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020