Edna "Tomi" Moore
Louisville - Edna "Tomi" Moore, 93, entered into rest on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Tomi was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Moore and a granddaughter, Emily Rister; She was a longtime member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, David Moore (Molly), Jennifer Allison (Wayne), Robin Moore, Scott Moore; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1-6pm and on Thursday from 10-12 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church, Bethany United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019