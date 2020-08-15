1/1
Edna "Mae" Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna "Mae" Ryan

Louisville - Edna "Mae" Ryan, 89, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Mae was retired from General Electric and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard Ryan and three sisters and five brothers.

Mae leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Gaynell Stith; her twin brother, Eddie "Slick" Bush; several nieces and nephews and Pat Ryan.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Monday. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Sunfish, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kosair Charities in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.

Special Thanks to Dr. Brian Williams for his very compassionate care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved