Edna "Mae" Ryan
Louisville - Edna "Mae" Ryan, 89, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Mae was retired from General Electric and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard Ryan and three sisters and five brothers.
Mae leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Gaynell Stith; her twin brother, Eddie "Slick" Bush; several nieces and nephews and Pat Ryan.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Monday. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Sunfish, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kosair Charities in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
Special Thanks to Dr. Brian Williams for his very compassionate care.