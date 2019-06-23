Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Tyners Chapel Cemetery
Salem, KY
View Map
Edna Vaughn Obituary
Edna Vaughn

Louisville - Edna Vaughn, 91, died Friday, June 21, 2019.

She was the former Edna Earl Malcom, a native of Crittenden County, KY, retired from BC/BS, a former employee of Mutual of Omaha and a member of Highview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her brothers, Billy and Paul Malcom.

Her funeral is 3pm Tuesday EST at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with a graveside service Wednesday at Noon CST in Tyners Chapel Cemetery, Salem, KY. Visitation is after Noon EST Tuesday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
