|
|
Edna Vaughn
Louisville - Edna Vaughn, 91, died Friday, June 21, 2019.
She was the former Edna Earl Malcom, a native of Crittenden County, KY, retired from BC/BS, a former employee of Mutual of Omaha and a member of Highview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her brothers, Billy and Paul Malcom.
Her funeral is 3pm Tuesday EST at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with a graveside service Wednesday at Noon CST in Tyners Chapel Cemetery, Salem, KY. Visitation is after Noon EST Tuesday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019