|
|
Edna Vincent
Louisville - Vincent, Edna, 74, Passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Edna is survived by her children, Larry Avis, James Vincent Jr., Shirley Burgin, Betty Horn (Danny), Bonnie Spalding (Paul), Barbara Wise (David), Ronnie Vincent (Patty), David Vincent (Gale), Sue Vincent Sandy Luckett (Merle).
Her Celebration of Life will be 11a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11a.m. to 8p.m. Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019